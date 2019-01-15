eNCA is changing its weekday line up and making key new editorial appointments.



Cathy Mohlahlana will take over from Jeremy Maggs on eNCA Now’s 1-3pm show, Monday to Friday.



Jeremy, as acting Editor-in-Chief at eNCA, has decided to focus on managing SA’s most watched news channel in the build-up to the elections later this year.



He has built up a big following for his lunchtime show and eNCA is confident that Cathy will continue his good work in this key time slot.



Says Jeremy: “I am very pleased that I can hand the lunchtimes over to Cathy, who is one of the young stars in a very talented line up of anchors. This will give me an opportunity to focus on the business of running a dynamic and demanding newsroom.”



Jeremy will not be lost to eNCA audiences, however. He will continue to anchor his weekly Maggs on Media programme and be available for key news events.



Cathy is followed at 3pm by Thulasizwe Simelane. His show will now run an extra hour from 3-6pm. He is proving a firm favourite with local audiences.



NewsNight, now a two-hour show, will air from 6-8pm and will continue to be anchored by Vuyo Mvoko.

This shorter programme will allow Vuyo to give more time to his new role. He is taking up the reins as political editor for eNCA, mandated to guide the politics reporting team in a crucial election year.



And last but not least, 2019 is also a big sporting year. The channel can now proudly confirm that our new sports editor is Vata Ngobeni. Vata has a strong track record as an excellent sports journalist and joins us from the Pretoria News.



