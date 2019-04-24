No heads went rolling in the second episode of "Game of Thrones" final season, but you’re probably made of stone if you didn’t tear up for this one. As the living prepare to face The Night King’s army, old feuds are laid to rest, new truths are revealed, and history is made as Brienne becomes the first female knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
Dany and Sansa have a heart-to-heart and Bran forgives Jaime for crippling him years ago - there’s no time for petty squabbles in this war.
Even though things look bleak, they discuss tactics and battle plans.
Arya also impresses Gendry with her knife-throwing skills and a girl who no-one finally loses her virginity. We also learn that Dany values Jon’s opinion and probably only forgives Jaime because she’s swayed by him.
A few warriors share a drink around the fire and reminisce on battles gone by. Tormund provides some comic relief with his bizarre, yet entertaining, ‘giant’s milk’ story. And Brienne, whose bravery and loyalty has sometimes bordered on ridiculous, kneels before Jaime to become a knight. When Ser Brienne arose with tears in her eyes, my heart went out to Tormund. Even with two hands, there’s no way he can compete with the Kingslayer now.
Towards the end, Jon reveals his true identity to Dany, but The Dead advance on Winterfell and there’s no time to process the information.
With a death toll of zero for episode two, this week’s instalment is a quiet moment before the inevitable bloodbath. If I’m perfectly honest, at this point I don’t even care who wins the Iron Throne, just as long as Brienne and Jaime end up together – I’m going to send one strongly-worded email if they’re not married by the end of all this.
