Jaime knights Brienne of Tarth in "Game of Thrones" season 8, episode 2. Picture: YouTube/Screengrab

Two members of IOL's "Game of Thrones" review panel gives us insight into just how differently each fan experiences each episode.

While Yaaseen Barnes paid attention to hijacked conversations and "sexy eyes", Ayesha Abrahams caught feelings of impending doom and a potential love pact.

This is what they had to say about season 8, episode 2...

Yaaseen Barnes: Cape Town comedian and giver of weird names

So Sansa and Denise (Daenarys) are now brasse [friends]. They spoke about how they shouldn't be fighting each other and work together. The entire conversation was so weird ... I think they were talking about clothing also at one point.





Most of season 8's episode 2 was basically people walking in other people's conversations. Whenever someone was talking, another character or characters came to join the conversation. Like Tormund, the guy with the red hair, was making eyes because he wanted to eat some Breyani (Brienne), which was very awkward. Breyani was also knighted, and I think it was the first time we actually saw her smile.





And then there was Arya, who is now 18, hooking up with Greenery (Gendry). But for me, the main part, was when Jon Snow told Denise who he really is, and was she was all 'no, it's not true' and your best friend brother's lying. How can you believe them?'. I think she's going to catch a pain when he must be king and she will have to give up her power. But knowing Jon, he will probably let her keep some of it as his second.





The white walkers also rocked up, so sh*ts about to get interesting.





Ayesha on the other hand thought episode 2 was a real tear-jerker as old feuds were laid to rest...