Jaime and Brienna prepare for battle. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloane

I don't think I want

to watch the third episode of the final season of "

Game of Throne"s

because I will probably going to bawl when my favourite characters fall like the Avengers did in

Infinity War

last year. But unlike them disappearing forever, they will probably be renanimated by the Night King who is such a douchebag. I don't want to see an undead Brienne. It would be too much to take in.





Anyway, HBO released images from the upcoming third episode, which is still untitled. Everyone is calling it the "Battle for Winterfell" though and so shall we.





The images very cryptic and don't really tell us anything, except showing the characters either getting in formation and ready to charge, there's barely any context.









Here's what I think is happening.





Dany and Jon





I think Jon Snow, I mean Aegon Targaryen, are busy discussing what's going to happen to them as a couple. The big reveal, that Jon is actually the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, must have left Dany shook and she doesn't know what this now means for them as a couple. Do they continue dating? Does she now become Queen Regent? Another Cersei? Or is she trying to get him to relinquish his claim to the throne so she can finally fulfill her dream of being the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms?





Jaime and Brienne





This is probably the easiest one. They are in formation, ready to fight. Remember that both of them have Valyrian steel swords and White Walkers and their wights shatter when they are touched by them. Their fighters also have dragonglass, which also kills these creatures. I just hope it's not something menacing that they can't deal with. Sure, I expect both of them to die, but can they at least put up a fight?





Varys and Tyrion





"Game of Thrones" writers have done the Varys and Tyrion characters a great disservice, especially Varys. Varys has been one of the most influential and behind-the-scenes fixers in Westeros for decades and yet the last notable thing he did, was initiate the tripartite alliance of Olenna Tyrell, Ellaria Sand and Daenerys Targaryen. That was in season 6. He's just been moping around, a bit part character and as a fan of his, I'm disappointed. Looking at this picture, I think Varys is contemplating how the one thing he wanted more than anything hasn't happened- he never became The Hand. Tyrion is probably telling him 'It's overrated, anyway'. All this while they get ready for their death. Varys has already been informed by Melissandre that he will die in Westeros. So maybe he will be one of the casualties?





Arya and Sansa





The last remaining Stark girls have been power players this season. They are unapologetically vocal about what they want. So could this scene be their farewell to each other? I don't think they will die in this episode, but I think they will be separated again, probably for good.





Where to watch "Game of Thrones"



