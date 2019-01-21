Melusi Yeni has joined the cast of Imbewu: The Seed as Manqoba Dlamini. Picture: Supplied

Imbewu: The Seed, a locally produced daily drama show has been the talk of the town since its inception last year, and that’s not about to change. Over the months, viewers were treated with riveting storylines delivered by top performers, including ex-Isidingo actor Jack Devnarain, Leleti Khumalo and Keeping Up With The Kandasamys star Jailoshini Naidoo.

Viewers were also introduced to upcoming actors like Kajal Maharaj, Preven Reddy and Mishka Gounden.

Now, as the plot thickens, the multi-talented Melusi Yeni has joined the cast as Manqoba Dlamini. Dlamini is a financial forensic investigator contracted by Shria Rampersad to investigate Maharaj’s alleged fraudulent dealings.

“Dlamini is intelligent, smart and charming. He didn’t come from a rich family, but he made the effort to be the best. He’s a very straightforward guy, ready to call a spade a spade,” said Yeni.

The hard-to-resist bachelor oozes self-confidence, with an analytic mind. Dlamini is also a traditional man who upholds his Zulu culture and traditions.

He is easy to trust and to converse with, says Yeni. Mostly, it’s his humanitarian nature that people are attracted to as they always seek his assistance to resolve socio-economic problems.

Although Yeni, an ex-Generations actor, has been involved in different projects over the years, his fans kept asking for him to return to TV.

“I’ve been busy with other projects, one of which is working with King Goodwill Zwelithini and the Department of Health on a community outreach programme.

“I took the decision to step away from the spotlight, because I wanted to make a change and give back to communities, but during this time fans would ask when I would return to TV. So I’ve answered their call,” said Yeni.

Excited to have joined the cast, the KwaMashu-born actor said it was a dream come true to work with one of his favourite actresses - Leleti Khumalo.

“I’ve always looked up to her since the movie Sarafina! It’s been my childhood dream to work with her and it’s finally happened. Aside from that, I’m extremely happy about returning home. I’ve been in Joburg for 20 years - but returning home to work makes me proud.

“Also, being able to work with the likes of director Duma ka Ndlovu and producer Anant Singh was a no-brainer,” Yeni said.

He said Durban was an exciting place to be, with good weather, amazing scenery and great opportunities.

“International film-makers come to Durban to shoot. So the fact that we’re able to make such a riveting series here shows that we can compete in the industry. I really do feel that in the next two years or so, we are going to see more amazing stories coming out of Durban,” Yeni said.

He added that the arrival of the Dlamini role had been a great start to the new year and viewers were in store for some exciting things.

“Stay tuned, Dlamini will be charming the audience!”

Catch Melusi Yeni on Imbewu: The Seed at 9.30pm on e.tv DSTV channel 194 and Openview Channel 104.

IOL