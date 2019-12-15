10 noise maker shows in 2019









"Godfather Of Harlem". Picture: Supplied As the year comes to a close, we look back at some of the shows that really excited us and added to our 2019 TV experience. From nuclear catastrophes in "Chernobyl" to scary science fiction like "Stranger Things", all were big noise-makers. Here’s a list of our top 10 international favourites: Godfather Of Harlem

Set in the 1960s in Harlem, the trio of Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Giancarlo Esposito make this mob TV show worth watching. It takes a hard look at race, drug addiction and how the life of a hardened gangster affects his family. The production value is also fantastic.

Chernobyl

The five-part historical drama tells of one of the worst man-made nuclear catastrophes in history, and the brave men and women who made incredible sacrifices to save Europe from unimaginable disaster. It also looks at government politics being more important than reality. "Chernobyl" was an instant TV hit and was voted the top-rated series of all time on IMDB.

Mother Father Son

This psycho-thriller is set within systems of power in politics, media, and the police. Starring Richard Gere, Billy Howle and Helen McCrory it follows the US-born owner of a media empire, Max Finch, and his fractured family. The first episode gives viewers just enough to get hooked and, as the show progress, we get to witness Gere in all his beauty and talent.

The Act

The anthology series tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. We follow Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). Her quest for independence ultimately leads to murder. It leaves an unsettling feeling, and is a fine piece of true crime that won’t be forgotten soon.

Escape At Dannemora

Its slow pace demands patience, but those willing to wait will be rewarded with a chilling mystery that provides the perfect showcase for its talented cast. Again Patricia Arquette shows us how talented she is. Director Ben Stiller and Arquette make it an intense and exciting focus on human error over institutional failings.

Game Of Thrones S8

The finale brought months in advance excitement to fans who just could not stop talking about it. When the day came, the show succeeded beyond its own merits and reminded fans of why they loved "GoT" in the first place. It made fans feel a greater appreciation for how it was made.

The Truth About Harry Quebert

The mystery drama is a gripping series. Harry Quebert is suspected of the murder of a young girl who disappeared a year earlier and the writer, who gets caught up in the investigation of his mentor.This great story is full of twists and turns and leaves the viewer on the edge wanting more.

Stranger Things 3

Set in 1985, the Hawkins crew is on the cusp of adulthood and Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. This season of sci-fi shows balances good-natured laughs with charming nostalgia through likeable characters doing battle against looming horrors.

Four Weddings And A Funeral

This unapologetic rom-com has so much heart, you can’t help but fall in love with it. It’s an amazing modern retelling of the classic story, "Love Actually". It’s a fun show focused on friendships with an absolutely important, real, and fresh representation of the Indian, Muslim and LGBTQI+ community.

Big Little Lies S2

The shows second season doubles down on the dark humour and gives its impressive A-list cast even more juicy drama to chew on - especially with the inclusion of Meryl Streep as Mary Louise, who caused chaos everywhere she went by being unfiltered. Known as the “Monterey Five”, the women try to pick up the pieces of their lives. But their characters are still messy, flawed, damaged, yet sympathetic.