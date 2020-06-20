3 medical dramas to fill that 'Grey's Anatomy' void

While Shonda Rhimes’ long-running series, "Grey’s Anatomy", is a benchmark for medical dramas - not forgetting its short-lived spin-off series, 'Private Practice", of course - there are other series offering a similar soap-esque feel. Let’s not forget the shows that we’ve come to love, including "House", "Code Black", "The Night Shift", which approach the theme from unique perspectives. Below is a list of what’s currently available on the small screen. THE RESIDENT (SEASON 3): Think of crime dramas. Every series in the genre offers something that satiates viewers appetites. The same applies to 'The Resident". This medical drama, which ticks the box as a must-see, has been renewed for a fourth season.

And it has a phenomenal cast of Matt Czuchry (Conrad Hawkins), Emily VanCamp (Nic Nevin), Morris Chestnut (Barrett Cain) along with new arrivals like Kearran Giovanni (Andrea Baydon), Rob Yang (Logan Kim) Shazi Raja (Nadine Suheimat) and more.

In the new season, the medical staff are subjected to new rules and doctors.

This series gives a surreal feel of a hospital. The writers are most creative with the storylines, especially when it comes to the emergencies handled by the staff at Red Rock Mountain Medical.

Of course, it is wonderfully offset by personal adversities faced by the characters. The series is a few episodes shy of its finale.

The cast of season two of "New Amsterdam". Picture: Supplied

NEW AMSTERDAM (SEASON 2):

This series has grown on me. It is helmed by Ryan Eggold, who viewers will remember from "The Blacklist" series. He plays Dr Max Goodwin, the new medical director as New Amsterdam Medical Centre.

He is a bleeding heart, who puts patients before profits, and he is backed by an incredible team of specialists. Their motto is: “How can I help?” In the previous season, we learned Max has cancer and his wife is pregnant.

This season, he is a single dad (his wife passed away) and his tumour is shrinking thanks to a new therapy. As always, he juggles the politics of the hospital and the resulting drama of his patients and staff. This series has a lot of heart.

CHICAGO MED (SEASON 5):

This is the third Chicago spin-off series, where characters from "Chicago Fire" as well as 'Chicago P.D." crossover in some of the storylines.

Viewers have taken a strong liking to the series, which has been renewed for three more seasons.

This series follows the doctors and nurses at Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre.

Nick Gehlfuss is the lead as Dr Will Halstead (younger brother of Detective Jay Halstead of "Chicago P.D."). Creators Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead have conceived a wonderful storytelling balance with ingeniously-penned trauma cases and individual setbacks.

The fresh new faces in the first season of "Nurses'. Picture: Supplied

NURSES (SEASON 1):

A new series, which takes viewers into the inner sanctum of a young group of nurses as they navigate their way on the job. The new recruits arrive eager and idealistic.

Their first day on the job becomes a crash course in juggling their personal emotions with their professional responsibility.

Ethics come into play and tough judgement calls being made. Amid handling the calls that come into trauma, each cast member is going through their own personal challenges.

This series is similar to "Grey’s Anatomy", in that it features a diverse cast. It also reminds of a young Meredith Grey and friends as they tried to find their feet in this fast-paced and demanding medical world.