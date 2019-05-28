Reality shows and competitions that test the human boundary have become hugely popular over the recent years.

These TV shows are all about testing skills, strength, endurance, and flexibility through workouts, challenges, stage battles and some pretty crazy obstacle courses.

Here are three shows that are currently popular on TV or streaming services:

The Titan Games

This obstacle-course competition will push both male and female competitors to their limits. Created and hosted by former WWE star and current actor, Dwayne Johnson the show gets it’s super strong contestants to knock over 1,000-pound walls, position and light 600-pound torches and play a blind tug of war to name a few. The new 10 episode series challenges was inspired by Johnson’s gym workouts and air designed to test their minds, bodies and hearts.In the final round, the Titans face off against one another in the hope of becoming the last male and female competitor standing.

Not A Diva

From snake wrangling and handling a firearm to cleaning high rise windows and fire-fighting, each celebrity will face off what they least expected. Some fearless females on the show include, songstress and "The Voice SA" judge, Lira, actress and fitness goddess Khabonina Qubeka, model and entrepreneur Shashi Naidoo and actress Renata Stuurman.

Ultimate Beastmaster

This 10-episode competition, producer and hosted by Sylvester Stallone features over 100 competitors from six countries. Each episode competitors will take their shot at running one of the most physically demanding obstacle courses ever devised, “The Beast.” At the end of each episode, a ‘Beastmaster’ will be crowned and in the final episode of the season, the nine individual winners from each episode will compete against each other for the chance for one contestant to become the Ultimate Beastmaster.