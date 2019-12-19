An exclusive look at a 'Berry Royal Christmas' on BBC









Britain's Prince William, left and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with TV personality Mary Berry. Picture: AP In a BBC exclusive, legendary cook Mary Berry will join the British royals as they embark on four special visits. “Berry Royal Christmas”, which will air on BBC Lifestyle on Monday, December 23 at 9pm will see Mary visit a host of charities across the country whose staff work throughout the holidays. Inspired by her visits, Mary will design a fittingly festive feast for a very special party laid on by some VIPs. This one-off treat will offer a unique look into charities that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Williams and Kate, support. Joining forces with them will be cookery legend, Mary Berry, as The Duke and Duchess invite her to accompany them on four special visits. Throughout the programme Mary will also be cooking some of her favourite Christmas recipes for viewers to try out at home as she helps prepare the festive food for a very royal event to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period. The Duchess of Cambridge and Mary will travel to Liverpool to visit The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by Action on Addiction, that provides a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction.

The Duke of Cambridge and Mary will visit The Passage, which is London’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people. Along the way they will meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support these charities provide, especially at Christmas time.

The one-off festive special will culminate in a Christmas party, hosted by The Duke and Duchess, and will feature some surprise guests, including previous Great British Bake Off winner and celebrity home cook, Nadiya Hussain, who will be reuniting with Mary to help with the festive food.

The party will be held to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period. Mary has designed the Christmas menu, and The Duke and Duchess will even be getting involved with some of the party prep.

Berry Royal Christmas