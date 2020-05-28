'Council of Dads' will tug at your heartstrings

If you're into shows that tug at the heartstrings, then your Thursday nights will never be the same as M-Net introduces their new show, "Council of Dads".

Inspired by the story of real-life dad and author, Bruce Feiler - who was diagnosed with cancer from a tumour in his leg- this is a touching story of a terminally ill father who decides to recruit three of his friends to assist with fathering his five children and supporting his wife after his passing.

The show is full of fascinating dynamic that live among the grieving family, it is also peppered with an elder daughter (Michele Weaver) struggling to understand her late father’s substance issues, a younger daughter (Thalia Tran) looking deeper into her adoption story, and a little daughter who identifies as a boy (Blue Chapman) who is coming into consciousness of prejudice against trans kids like him.

This tearjerker will rip your heart out, stomp it flat, then re-inflate it with hope, care and love before placing it back in your chest.

Like "This Is Us", the show goes back and forth and takes viewers on a heart-warming journey that will have them falling in love with, biological dad Scott Perry (Tom Everett Scott); his better half, Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies); their five children.