DStv says goodbye to ITV Choice

DStv has decided to say goodbye to ITV Choice. The popular channel that airs shows like "Dancing On Ice", "Long Lost Family" and BAFTA and Golden Globes-winning actress Brenda Blethyn's "Vera", will no longer live on the paid for platform. In an ITV statement that was released, ITV said that the channel will no longer exist from June 4. "Further to discussions with DStv, it has agreed that ITV's International TV Channel, ITV Choice, will no longer be carried on the DStv platform in Africa from 4 June 2020. The ITV Choice brand will continue as a VOD service in other territories,” it read. Yolisa Phahle, CEO for General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group said that although ITV Choice will not be on DStv, viewers can continue to enjoy great international content with a British flavour, on DStv’s suite of BBC channels, on Catch Up and Showmax.

"In line with the strategy to continuously review international and local content line-ups and optimise the suite of channels on offer on DStv, the business has decided to bid farewell to the ITV Choice channel, but looks forward to potentially continuing its longstanding relationship with ITV as a potential future buyer of their programming for the group’s other channels and Showmax," she said.

Phahle said that the group is proud and appreciative of their longstanding association with ITV and look forward to working with them in new ways in the future.

"As Africa’s most-loved storyteller, we will continue to provide the most compelling and entertaining content for our customers. We continue to engage and work with third party channel providers to leverage technology and evolve in line with viewership trends to bring world-class entertainment to our customers," said Phahle.