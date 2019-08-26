Dwayne Johnson says farewell to "Ballers" after Season 5. Picture: Instagram

HBO’s highest rated comedy, "Ballers" will come to an end after five years and an incredible five seasons.

Lead actor on the show, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share the news in a four minute emotional video on Friday morning.

The show's final season will air in America on Sunday, but South Africans fans can catch it on Monday, August 26 on 1Magic, DStv channel 103 at 9.30pm or stream it on Showmax at the same time.

"My heart is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season. You made us HBO’s highest rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the OPPORTUNITY to work hard, grow and become household names.

To me, the opportunity 'Ballers' created for so many others, is the real gold of our show. I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of 'BALLERS'." he posted along with the video.

Created by Stephen Levinson, “Ballers” explores the world of pro football through a group of past and present players striving to stay in the game. Johnson plays ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today’s players. Emmy winner Rob Corddry, BAFTA nominee Russell Brand and 2019 Image Award nominee John David Washington co-star.

The show was also nominated for Outstanding Cinematography, Emmy Awards, 2019 and nominated for four Black Reel Awards in three years, including Best Comedy and Best Actor In A Comedy (Dwayne Johnson).

The wrestler-turned-action-star topped the Forbes' 2019 list of highest-paid actors in the world. The "Jumanji" actor earned a whopping R1.3 billion from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019. Contributing to this figure is the R10.6 million Johnson receives for each episode of "Ballers".

Watch the trailer here: