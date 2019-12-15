Enjoy these festive shows on ITV Choice









What Would Your Kid Do Christmas Special: Friday, December 20 at 10pm. Picture: Supplied ITV Choice (DStv 123) has a line-up of Christmas specials this festive season with something for every member of the family to enjoy - from drama and comedy, to game shows and heartwarming stories. Make a date with your TV for these festive feasts. "Once Upon a Murdoch Christmas" Days before Christmas in Edwardian-era Toronto, Detective William Murdoch is called in to investigate a daring train robbery, while Dr. Julia Ogden tries to help two orphans who mistake her for a fairy-tale heroine. (Wednesday, December 18 at 8pm) Once Upon a Murdoch Christmas: Wednesday, December 18 at 8pm. "What Would Your Kid Do Christmas Special This special of the much- loved entertainment show, challenges parents to guess how their children will behave in a variety of situations. The show is full of laughs and heart-warming moments that will entertain and inform in equal measure. (Friday, December 20 at 10pm)



"Tipping Point: Lucky Stars Christmas Special"

A popular quiz show where three celebrities take on an extraordinary machine in the hope of winning £20,000 for charity. (Monday, December 23 at 7:05pm)

"Cannonball Christmas Special"

See Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff host a festive edition of the action-packed game show, in which 24 contestants are tasked with traversing four of the series' most fearsome water-based challenges and custom-made inflatable obstacles. (Monday, December 23 at 10pm)

"The Chase: The Bloopers"

Two specials will reveal all the slip-ups and mistakes made during the filming of The Chase episodes. They were all edited out of previous episodes, but now they have been compiled into two hour-long installments to make us all laugh out loud. (Tuesday, December 24 at 5:40pm and Wednesday, December 25 at 6:10pm)

"Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas"

In this special episode to spread the festive joy around the home, Paul enlists the help of a Bichon Frise called Harlow to act as the dogs' resident therapy dog. (Tuesday, December 24 at 7:30pm)

"Murdoch Mysteries S11 Christmas Special"

William and Julia travel to Victoria to spend the holidays with Murdoch's brother, Jasper. Once there, they are called upon to solve an archaeologist's murder and become embroiled in a land dispute between the indigenous Songhees and Haida peoples. (Wednesday, December 25 at 8pm)

"Rich House, Poor House Christmas Special"

A strapped-for-cash single mother and a millionaire family swap homes for a Christmas that they neither will ever forget. (Thursday, December 26 at 8pm)