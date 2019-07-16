Despite its controversial final episodes, HBO's unstoppable "Game of Thrones" earned 32 Emmy Award nominations. Picture: Reuters/Mike Blake

Washington - Despite its controversial final episodes, HBO's unstoppable "Game of Thrones" earned 32 Emmy Award nominations Tuesday morning, shattering the record for the most nominations for a show in a single season. Close behind were Amazon's critic-favorite comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with 19; HBO's surprise hit "Chernobyl" with 18; and NBC's "Saturday Night Live" with 18. FX's "Fosse/Verdon" and HBO's "Barry" each garnered 17 nominations, while Netflix's "When They See Us" scored 16 nods.

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards air Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox. (A host has not yet been announced.)

- Outstanding comedy series

"Veep" (HBO)

"Barry" (HBO)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Fleabag" (Amazon)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

"Russian Doll" (Netflix)

- Outstanding drama series

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"Succession" (HBO)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"Bodyguard" (Netflix)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Pose" (FX)

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

- Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Billy Porter, "Pose" (FX)

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Jason Bateman, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" (NBC)

Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us" (NBC)

- Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Laura Linney, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Robin Wright, "House of Cards" (Netflix)

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder" (ABC)

- Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)

Ted Danson, "The Good Place (NBC)

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday" (Showtime)

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish" (ABC)

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

- Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" (HBO)

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll" (Netflix)

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me" (Netflix)

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

- Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective" (HBO)

Benicio del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal" (Amazon)

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

- Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects" (HBO)

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

Joey King, "The Act" (Hulu)

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

Niecy Nash, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

- Outstanding limited series

"Chernobyl" (HBO)

"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

"When They See Us" (Netflix)

"Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

"Sharp Objects" (HBO)

- Outstanding reality-competition programme

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"The Voice" (NBC)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)

"Nailed It!" (Netflix)

- Outstanding variety talk series

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" (CBS)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" (ABC)

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

- Outstanding TV movie

"Brexit: The Uncivil War" (HBO)

"King Lear" (Amazon)

"Deadwood: The Movie" (HBO)

"My Dinner With Hervé" (HBO)

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" (Netflix)

- Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Julia Garner, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

- Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Michael Kelly, "House of Cards" (Netflix)

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

- Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep" (HBO)

Sian Clifford, "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Olivia Colman, "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW" (Netflix)

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Sarah Goldberg, "Barry" (HBO)

- Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry" (HBO)

Tony Hale, "Veep" (HBO)

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Henry Winkler, "Barry" (HBO)

Stephen Root, "Barry" (HBO)

- Outstanding reality host

RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

Ellen DeGeneres, "Ellen's Game of Games" (NBC)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, "Making It" (NBC)

Marie Kondo, "Tidying Up" (Netflix)

James Corden, "The World's Best" (CBS)

- Outstanding variety sketch series

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

"Documentary Now!" (IFC)

"Drunk History" (Comedy Central)

"At Home With Amy Sedaris" (TruTV)

"Who Is America?" (Showtime)

"I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman" (Hulu)

The Washington Post