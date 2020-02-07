If your into big cats, stay tuned to National Geographic Wild this February









Leo and Max play as cubs. If you're a big cat lover, then this February you will be spoiled for choice in National Geographic Wild's "Big Cat Month". Watch each Sunday as nature’s fiercest felines roar onto television screens at 6pm. The channel has dedicated the month to these fierce felines, showcasing their magnificent strength, ferocity and beauty that are rapidly facing extinction in four one hour episodes. It also features their surprising behaviours and courageous stories of the cats around the world. National Geographic Wild, shines a spotlight on these majestic creatures to remind people of their challenges and highlight their importance on the planet. With visually stunning and powerful stories from around the world, get closer than ever before to lions, tigers, cheetahs, panthers and more as you share in their triumphs, defeats, and epic struggles to survive.

“Few animals command as much fascination and adoration as big cats, yet they are under threat in many ways. We hope that this year’s "Big Cat Month" will not only inspire people by showcasing their remarkable lives, but also serve as a reminder of the pressing need to protect these magnificent creatures” said Evert van der Veer, VP of Media Networks, The Walt Disney Company Africa.

More than a television event, Big Cat Month is an extension of the Big Cats Initiative, a long-term commitment by the National Geographic Society to halt the decline of big cats in the wild.

This global programme actively supports on-the-ground research and conservation projects to protect the planet’s top felines.

For more information on the Big Cats Initiative and how you can get involved, visit NatGeoBigCats.org.

Here's what to expect for the rest of the month:

Sunday, February 9 at 6pm: The Real Black Panther

There's a new challenger in the Kabini Forest of India, one unlike all leopards that came before him. This is the story of Saya, the real black panther, and his rise to power.

Sunday, 16 February 16 at 6pm: India’s Wild Leopards

Follow wildlife cameraman Sandesh Kadur into some of India's most challenging and isolated regions on his mission to discover the secretive lives of India's Secret Leopards.

Sunday, February 23 at 6pm: Lion Brothers: Cubs to Kings

With his brother's help, Mtima faces the trials of life and learns the true meaning power and leadership to become the King he's always dreamed he'd be.