Kevin Hart hosts 'Celebrity Game Face' on E!

Known for giving his audience laugh a minute performances on stage and in films like "Night school", "Get Hard" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" - Kevin Hart is back on TV with something to entertain the entire family.

"Celebrity Game Face", a shot-from-home charity special hosted and executive produced by Hart will see celebrities will go head to head competing in outrageous home challenges.

The show is set to premiere on E! on July 26 at 8pm and host celebrity couples Terry and Rebecca King Crews, Sarah Hyland and her fiance, Wells Adams and Joel and Sarah McHale competing.

From trivia questions to physical challenges, each round will show a fresh, fun and unexpected side of them.

Produced by Critical Content and HartBeat Productions, Hart and his wife, Eniko lead the teams through a hilarious game night full of wildly unexpected moments, as the celebrities engage in a range of ridiculous physical challenges that viewers can play along at home.