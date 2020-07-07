Kristian Alfonso won't return to 'Days Of Our Lives' in September

"Days Of Our Lives" actress Kristian Alfonso, who plays the character Hope Williams Brady has left the popular soapie after more than 30 years. Alfonso took to her Instagram page where she posted the message saying that she will not be returning to "Days Of Our Lives" when it resumes production in September as it's time for her to write her "next chapter". The picture message read: "Days Of Our Lives" has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey. "I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life. I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinary talented castmates. "Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family.

"I feel blessed and honoured to have been invited into peoples homes for over three decades.

"However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter. I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September. I've already filmed my last episode several months ago.

"Finally- to the incredibly loyal fans of Days - many of you have been with me on this journey from the beginning. I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support. I could not have done it without YOU!!!". it read.

The actress did not reveal her future plans yet, but judging from her other Instagram posts, she is spending some of it hiking, taking Sunday drives with her husband, meeting friends and enjoying Florida's beautiful beach.

Alfonso's fans and colleagues wished her well on life after the soap, here are a few comments:

fmsmith319: "It was an absolute pleasure to share the stage with you @kristianalfonso - your professionalism, talent and work ethic has inspired me so much! Anytime we’d see each other at work, you would always greet me with a big hug and smile asking how myself and Alyssa were doing. That meant the world to me. Thank you for your kind words and advice throughout the years. I’m excited to see your next chapter!".

paultelfer said: "So lucky that I got to work with you - wishing you the very best for all your future endeavors and successes! ❤️".

chrishell.stause said: "You are the epitome of class wrapped up in the most beautiful shell!! I absolutely loved being able to work with such an icon!! Wishing you nothing but the best in whatever your next chapter is. 💗😘😘😘".

maggiemead16 said: "Bo and Hope... hands down my favorite daytime couple... enjoy your next step!!! Thank you for all the wonderful memories!!".

carmenpinkrose said: "I have followed you on screen from the first time Hope met Bo ,you will be greatly missed".

kimdgonz said: "Oh no. Say it isn’t so! This makes me very sad. I’ve been with Hope Williams from the start. Good luck on your new endeavors. Days won’t be the same".