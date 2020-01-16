Meghan Trainor takes her seat on the red chair in 'The Voice UK'









will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs can be seen on "The Voice UK". Picture: Instagram Meghan Trainor is set to make her debut as "The Voice UK's" newest coach when the series starts on Sunday, January 26 at 7pm on ITV Choice. The "All About That Bass" singer joins the superstar panel alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs as they battle it out to each form a team of talented singers. Emma Willis returns as host of the competition with solo singers, duos and trios once again singing in the hope of turning chairs. Meghan's appointment comes after Jennifer Hudson resigned from the show last season due to filming obligations. In an interview with Express, Meghan said this season she is listening out for something different.

"I want to find singers that can not only win but I can write songs with," she said.

Meghan burst onto the music scene with the worldwide smash single "All About That Bass" in 2014 – a song that made her one of only five female artists to achieve a diamond certification.

Thus far, she has achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums, sold out three world tours, and has not only penned hit songs for herself but written for a variety of artists across pop and country, including JLo.

She has currently released two studio albums with her third entitled "Treat Myself" expected to be released this year. Now she’s hoping to discover the next winner of "The Voice UK".

The winner will be set on the road to realising their artistic ambitions scooping a prize of a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

Beginning on Sunday, January 26 in South Africa, the competition will see a new crop of hopefuls auditioning to be part of the show.

When filming the series last year, she told her 10.6 million Instagram followers that she was excited to get started on the new series and thankful for the people who braved the wet weather to attend the launch.

She wrote: “Day 1 of @thevoiceuk!!! LOVE reuniting with my UK fam. Thank you to all of these beautiful people who stood in the rain for us. I cant wait for this season of the voice uk!”