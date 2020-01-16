Meghan Trainor is set to make her debut as "The Voice UK's" newest coach when the series starts on Sunday, January 26 at 7pm on ITV Choice.
The "All About That Bass" singer joins the superstar panel alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs as they battle it out to each form a team of talented singers.
Emma Willis returns as host of the competition with solo singers, duos and trios once again singing in the hope of turning chairs.
Meghan's appointment comes after Jennifer Hudson resigned from the show last season due to filming obligations.
In an interview with Express, Meghan said this season she is listening out for something different.