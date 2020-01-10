No good deed goes unpunished in 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Temple'









Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in "Grey's Anatomy". Picture: ABC/Mike Rosenthal Happy 2020! I hope everyone had a great start to the year with most folk returning from leave next week, which is also when kids get back to school, much to the relief of parents. This week got off to an interesting start with the Golden Globe Awards 2020. Of course, most of Hollywood’s film and TV fraternity are still talking about the shade host Ricky Gervais threw at several A-Listers in attendance. Tom Hanks’ expression was so priceless it’s since been turned into a meme! From that drama to another with "Grey’s Anatomy", which is back for a 16th season. Despite criticising the show in recent seasons, I tuned in again, partly out of curiosity and because I’m a sucker for punishment. What’s the verdict?

Honestly, it felt like I needed an antidepressant afterwards. Episode one was a volcanic eruption of sadness as we picked up from the aftermath of Meredith’s insurance fraud saga, which got Richard, Alex and her fired.

Jackson finally called it quits with Maggie. Of course, it was inevitable given that her commitment-phobic attitude was compounded by her need to control everything. And it hasn’t taken him long to move on – a stunning paramedic has caught his eye.

Several other relationships have hit a rocky patch. Alex and Jo’s marriage isn’t doing well either. She checked into a psychiatric facility for a month.Teddy isn’t feeling her best after giving birth to Allison and Owen’s well-intentioned attempts to help the mother of his child seem to boomerang on him. And Richard is aggressively job hunting while trying to come to terms with recent events. He’s not ready to forgive anyone, including his wife, Catherine.

Meanwhile, Meredith is facing the music and Miranda Bailey is furious to find that Tom Koracick is the new Chief Medical Officer.

Yes, the story lines do seem pretty humdrum. That said, I’m sure the arrival of Richard Flood ("Shameless", "Crossing Lines") as Dr Cormac Hayes, the new head of Paediatric Surgery at Grey Sloan, will set a few hearts aflutter.

And be sure to keep an eye out for a few interesting guest appearances by Jaina Lee Ortiz (Rosewood) as LT Andrea “Andy” Herrera, Holly Marie Combs as Heidi Peterson, Alyssa Milano as Haylee Peterson, Skyler Shaye as Katie Bryce, Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller and Grey Damon as LT Jack Gibson.

Fans of Mark Strong will be delighted to learn that he is back on the small screen in "Temple" on BBC First.

Mark Strong as Daniel Milton in "Temple". Picture: Supplied

Cast as Daniel Milton, an eminent surgeon, he embarks on a risky gambit that could be ruinous for his career. Daniel, along with Lee, who is a recluse but most resourceful when he needs to be, opened an “underground” clinic to help those with no legit healthcare. Their clientele varies from weirdos, illegal immigrants to criminals.

Anna, a medical researcher, is brought to their underground labyrinth to assist after Lee brings in a friend, who is a fugitive on the run after a bank robbery, with a gunshot wound.

Suffice to say, the situation quickly spirals out of control.

Strong is as solid as ever with his portrayal of a surgeon torn between abiding by the law and saving people. His personal struggles on the home front add to the conflicting emotions.

While the first episode was a bit too rushed to grab my attention, I’m looking forward to seeing if the directing oversight is corrected in the next one.