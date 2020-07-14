Tamera Mowry-Housley bids farewell to 'The Real' after 7 years

Tamera Mowry-Housley quits "The Real" after seven years on the show. Taking to social media on Monday, the former "Sister, Sister" star shared: “For seven years, my home and heart has been at 'The Real'. The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime…” She continued: “All things must come to an end, and it’s a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from the Real. To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. I will be rooting for you as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities and embarking on the next chapter of my life."

Mowry's exit comes after Amanda Seales left "The Real" in June, just six months after joining the star-studded show.

The 38-year-old actress and comedian revealed on Instagram Live that her contract was up for renewal but she opted not to renew it.

She said at the time, "It doesn't feel good to my soul to be at a place where I cannot speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to...And where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled."

She added: "I'm not at a space where, as a full black woman, I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices, and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for black voices to be at the top, too."

Over the years, the daily talk show has its fair share of drama. In 2016, Tamar Braxton was fired from the show.

The singer believing that her former co-host and friend Loni Love and other co-hosts knew that her axing was looming long before she was aware of the situation.

In 2018, rumours of "The Real" co-hosts feuding over money emerged, with Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai alleging that Mowry-Housley and Love are getting paid significantly more money.

According to reports, Mowry-Housley was the highest-paid host on the show, followed by Love. It was alleged that Houghton and Mai were only receiving a third of what the duo was paid.

According to Daily Mail, Fox Television Stations renewed the series for the seventh and eighth seasons with Warner Bros, and the show will continue into the 2021–2022 television season without Mowry-Housley at the table.

Fans expressed their views on Mowry-Housley's departure from the show.

Noooo! The Real will never be the same without you💔 I love you @TameraMowryTwo. Thank you for being and amazing role model and inspiration in my life🥺❤️ The best is yet to come💓 I can’t wait to see what the next journey brings you. I love you❤️😘 — Angel Jones (@bossdiva266) July 13, 2020

Tamera you are the sweetest. I love the way you were an ambassador for Christ on the real the show needed the balance. I believe the Lord has close this door to open a great door .Seek the Lord concerning all things. Love ❤️ you much!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — patricia valentine (@stormyy1234) July 14, 2020