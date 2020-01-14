Thapelo Mokoena. Picture: Instagram

The award-winning South African actor, producer and filmmaker, Thapelo Mokoena has added a feather to his already crowded cap. 

The "Trackers" star has joined the cast of the UK hit action-drama series "Bulletproof".

Mokoena confirmed the exciting news on his Instagram page on Monday: “The cats out the bag. It’s our time! I am incredibly grateful & proud to be part of this amazing UK series special.”

He added: I’m forever grateful for this incredible journey in the Arts. Mission Take Africa to the World is well in progress...The BAD BOYS of the UK are in South Africa!"

Mokoena will star alongside Ashley Walters, Noel Clarke and Lashana Lynch among others.

Following the big announcement, fans and industry friends wrote on Mokoena’s timeline, congratulating the star for the great milestone achieved at the start of a new decade. 

“Man I am really happy for your growth brother. May you keep going up and up,” commented former "Generations" star Thato Maolamu.

“Super happy for you Thaps... respect my king,” adds former "Backstage" star Leroy Gopal.

“Higher and higher. Congratulations my G,” added comedian Loyiso Madinga.

“This is major...thoroughly deserving. Congratulations Brother,” wrote actress and television personality Ntando Duma.

The series follows NCA detectives, and best friends, Aaron Bishop (Clarke) and Ronnie Pike Jr. (Walters), who investigate some of the country's most dangerous criminals, including traffickers, drug dealers and armed robbers, whilst being overseen by their boss Sarah Tanner. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these two cops have a deep bond which finds its foundation in their moral code.