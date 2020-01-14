The award-winning South African actor, producer and filmmaker, Thapelo Mokoena has added a feather to his already crowded cap.
The "Trackers" star has joined the cast of the UK hit action-drama series "Bulletproof".
Mokoena confirmed the exciting news on his Instagram page on Monday: “The cats out the bag. It’s our time! I am incredibly grateful & proud to be part of this amazing UK series special.”
He added: I’m forever grateful for this incredible journey in the Arts. Mission Take Africa to the World is well in progress...The BAD BOYS of the UK are in South Africa!"