Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Twitter

The Ndlovu Youth Choir have made it through to the "America's Got Talent" grand finale taking place on September 17. The choir's performance of "Higher Love" on Tuesday may have wowed the judges but it wasn't enough for the American public to vote them through initially.

The Limpopo-based choir landed in the bottom two again with singer Robert Finley and it was up to the judges' vote to decide who made it through.

Gabrielle Union was up first and referred to the Youth Choir as the "pride of the world" and gave her vote to them.

Next was "Dancing With The Stars" winner Julianne Hough who said that the choir represented "global inclusion... celebration and joy" with her vote also going to the choir.

With very little time left in the episode comedian Howie Mandel quickly cast his vote for Finley, leaving Simon Cowell to vote with 10 seconds left.

Cowell said he made his decision based on the act's semi-final performance sending the Youth Choir through to the final.

Watch the semi-final results below:

If the Ndlovu Youth Choir wins it will receive a $1 million (R15m) cash prize.

The other acts through to the final are violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa who performed "Break Free" by Ariana Grande and Zedd, singer and pianist Kodi Lee who performed "You Are the Reason" by Calum Scott, the Light Balance Kids who did an LED light dance routine portraying the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and singer Benicio Bryant who performed an original song titled "Fall Apart".