Kali, a brave lioness and devoted mother of four cubs.Picture: BBC/Philip Dalton

BBC Earth takes viewers on a journey to Northern Africa this August in its new show, "Serengeti". The six part dramatised nature show follows the interconnected stories of a cast of Savannah animals including lions, zebras, baboons and cheetahs, over one year - and captures the drama of the area’s wildlife up close.

Narrated by award-winning British actor John Boyega, ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"), "Serengeti" captures the love and loss, jealousy and rivalry, tragedy and triumph, as the animals lives entwine and dramatically unfold in the heart of this legendary land.

From the first episode, viewers are exposed to the drama that unfolds when unexpected events turns families against each other and stretches relationships to breaking point.

Kali, a brave lioness and mother of four cubs, has broken the golden rules of family life by having cubs with an outsider. When she tries to bring the cubs home, her betrayal is exposed and she is forced into exile.

Bakari, a male baboon, starts a rivalry after the female he was devoted to is stolen by the new, more aggressive, leader of the troop. Zalika, a young hyena, loses her mother in an attack by some rogue male lions and has to assume the leadership of her family. Somehow, she must prove herself ready for such a responsibility.

Tembo, a teenage elephant, questions his place in the family when his mother Nalla, the matriarch of the family, gives birth to a new baby and he is sidelined. Bakari attempts to win back his lost love until tragedy strikes and Kali finds salvation from an unexpected place. Emotions run high as each of the characters struggles to cope with their worlds being turned upside down.

Catch the episodes on BBC Earth (DStv channel 184).

Watch the trailer here: