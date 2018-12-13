Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is making a return to "Supernatural" to help celebrate the show's milestone of 300 episodes, 12 seasons since he was last seen on the series. John Winchester (Morgan), the father of Sam (played by actor Jared Padalecki) and Dean (played by actor Jensen Ackles) was killed back in season two, saving Dean's life in the process.

While Morgan's voice was heard in season three, he hasn't appeared on the series in all the years since, and now he is finally coming back, reports eonline.com.

"We're incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character...and a few other surprise guest stars," said executive producer Andrew Dabb.

The episode, called "Lebanon", explores the Kansas town where the bunker is located and reveals what the town's residents think of the two weirdos who live in that bunker.

According to the show's executive producers, it won't be anything like the show's 200th episode, which followed a high school production of a musical based on the Winchesters.



IANS