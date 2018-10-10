Jimmy Fallon. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Jimmy Fallon claims NBC executives were initially opposed to him becoming the host of 'Late Night'. The 44-year-old comedian starred on 'Late Night' prior to becoming the host of 'The Tonight Show', but Jimmy has revealed he required outside help in order to secure his dream job.

He explained: "NBC didn't even want me. I remember them saying, 'Really, Jimmy Fallon? His movies are terrible.'

"But Lorne [Michaels, creator of 'Saturday Night Live'] was like, 'Don't worry, he works well and plays well with others.' Like I was a kindergartner."

Jimmy also tried his best to convince his bosses at NBC that he was suited to the 'Late Night' format.

He told Vulture: "I remember having to go to three or four dinners with NBC, trying to convince them I was the guy.

"And then finally [president and CEO of NBC] Jeff Zucker was like, 'Are you sure? This is a lot of work.' I was like, 'Yes, I'm sure.'"

Jimmy appears on 'The Tonight Show' alongside his house band, the American hip-hop group the Roots.

But the comedian also had to convince NBC bosses that the group were worthy of a spot on the show.

He said: "NBC didn't want the Roots. They were like, 'The Roots are too urban or something.'

"I went, you're totally wrong. Do you know these guys? Go see them. Have you seen them?

"These guys have played with everyone from Jay-Z to Tony Bennett. There's no band that exists like them at all."

Meanwhile, Jimmy previously revealed he has no plans to walk away from 'The Tonight Show'.

He said: "I love what I do.

"I'm lucky to work with the people I work with. And I hope I get to do this for as long as people are watching."

