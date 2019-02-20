Jussie Smollett. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Jussie Smollet's role in TV drama "Empire" has been slashed in the wake of the news that he staged his alleged homophobic attack. Production sources told tmz.com that Smollet's five scenes have been cut in the second to last episode of the show.

Smollet was supposed to have nine scenes but now he will have only four scenes. And there will be no proper focus on Smollet in the remaining scenes. The scenes will feature an ensemble cast.

Due to Smollet's case, the script has also undergone multiple revisions.

Last month, Smollet reported to police that he was attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs and physically beat him.

Following an investigation, two brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo were arrested by the police who viewed them as "potential suspects", but they were released later due to lack of evidence. It was later reported that Smollet had staged the attack.

Smollet's case will now be presented before the grand jury.

IANS