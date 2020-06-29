5 of the best Young Adult shows for you

Looking for something new to sink your teeth into? Here are some picks of the best Young Adult TV shows available right now. In a time where life on the outside is uncertain, everyone’s looking for ways to keep busy on the inside. Spend your time wisely by switching on the TV and diving into a good show. Add a bowl of popcorn and a warm fuzzy blanket to make it extra special. Here are five of the best, most edgy and youthful shows on TV right now: Never Have I Ever - Streaming on Netflix

Mindy Kaling’s creation of “Never Have I Ever” delves into the teenage life of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a tamil speaking Indian American who finds high school life a tough experience in Sherman Oaks, California.

Her social life is exceptionally difficult as she navigates a rocky freshman year, making her desire a great change in her social status.

However, making such a shift in character will not be easy when she has to deal with trials and tribulations of her family and friends that complicates her life in this coming-of-age drama. The show also stars Lee Rodriguez and Poorna Jagannathan.

Motherland: Fort Salem - Streaming on Showmax

Set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the government to fight for their country, “Motherland: Fort Salem” follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into early deployment.

In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with the more dominant women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats that are familiar to our world- but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

The show stars Malia Holm, Demetria McKinney, Jessica Sutton and Taylor Hickson.

High Fidelity - Available on DStv Catch Up or 1Magic

After 5 heartbreaks...it's finally time to face the music. “High Fidelity” centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz), a record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighbourhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

The show stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Kravitz also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Dare Me - Streaming on Netflix

Created by Megan Abbott and starring Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen F. Guardiola, Marlo Kelly and Paul Fitzgerald, this shocking and psychological coming-of- age drama showcases the troubling road to being the best.

The lives of midwestern highschool cheerleaders, that is anything but easy, gets even more competitive as the new coach, Colette French, struggles with the team.

The team’s friendships are put to the ultimate test as jealousy and loyalty are called into question when the team discovers that their sport is more cutthroat than cheerful.

13 Reasons Why - Streaming on Netflix

What began as a relatively accurate television adaptation of Jay Asher’s young adult novel has mutated into a larger conversation surrounding the portrayal of serious issues on television. In its fourth season, the show finally puts an end to its long-winded and emotional narrative.

The first few episodes of season 4 outline another death at Liberty High School.

This season’s narrative also unfolds around Clay’s paranoia and hallucinations of the dead — specifically the deaths he helped cover up over the seasons.