5 top South African actors you can watch on TV right now

While we can't promise that things will go completely back to normal after the national lockdown lifts, what we can promise, is that you don't have to keep your distance from these top actors. We've compiled a list of South Africa's top actors and where you can watch them in all their glory. Take a look: Vuyo Dabula - "Queen Sono" - binge on Netflix V uyo Dabula , Picture: Supplied "Queen Sono" series is blessed with some of South Africa’s finest actors like Vuyo Dabula, who plays Shandu. A former spy on a mission of his own. He has pure desire to reach his goals and that comes from a painful past. On the whole Shandu may seem like a good guy, but somewhere along the line he turns rouge. He is no stranger to playing characters with a villainous streak and he executes it perfectly.

Kate Liquorish - "Still Breathing", Thursdays on M-Net at 8.10pm

Kate Liquorish, Picture: Supplied

"Still Breathing" looks at how the death of one person can be a devastating blow to their loved ones and friends, who all grieve differently.

More so, when it reveals an affair that marks an unforgivable act of betrayal among a close group of friends.

Kate Liquorish takes up the main role as Abi, a wife whose struggling to conceive. He character is quirky and interesting, fragile, complex, flawed, a perfected fit for Kate.

Kate was also seen on "Queen Sono" as the villain Katarina Gromova, earlier this year.

Sindi Dlathu - "The River", Weekdays on Mzansi Magic at 7pm on 1Magic

Sindi Dlathu, Picture: Supplied

Playing the character, Lindiwe Dlamini Dikana, an enigmatic businesswoman who has sacrificed a great deal to become a success. Lindiwe buries secrets with the same single mindedness she buries bodies. Her acting style has earned her award after award.

Katlego Danke: "Gomora", Weekdays on Mzansi Magic at 7.30pm.

Katlego Danke, Picture: Supplied

Katlego Danke plays the role of Thathi, a trophy wife whose life takes an unexpected turn.

Her story is told in living colour. "Gomora", explores the disparity between lower and upper-class members of our country, with the contrast between the two worlds brought to life through one of the most innovative filming styles. From "Backstage", "Generations" and "Isidingo.

Bongile Mansai: "Scandal" on e.tv at 7.30pm

Bongile Mantsai, Picture: Supplied

Bongile Mantsai plays the villainous role of Mthunzi Mayisa. Popular for his previous roles in "Knuckle City" and the controversial film "Inxeba", he knows how to adapt to his roles to make them more than believable. This actor recently won Best Actor Award for his acting in "Knuckle City". In "Scandal", Mthunzi is a villain who is fueled by a desire for revenge. is able to change his personality to suit the company he is keeping.