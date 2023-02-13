8 things you need to know about the new season of ‘Toks & Tjops’

KykNet’s popular sports talk show is back for a 12th season. It returned on Friday, February 10, with a jam-packed season boasting new additions to “Toks & Tjops”.
The excitement is through the roof as the show gears up for the Rugby World Cup, with a new and fresh look bound to surprise fans.
Since 2011, “Toks & Tjops” brought viewers a weekly dose of all the latest rugby news, with local music in the studio and food to seal the deal, because we all know, in Mzansi – braai and rugby go hand in hand, right?
Here are eight things you need to know about the new “Toks & Tjops”.
- There are new faces. This year there will be more presenters joining the team, including Hamilton Wessels, Rika Nieuwoudt and Radio Raps who joins Janina Oberholzer and Breyton Paulse as the new presenting team of the show. They’ll rotate weekly.
- Hamilton is no stranger to the cameras and is the former presenter of a music show called “ Kom Ons Jol”. Hamilton, better known as “Hammie”, is also an avid singer like his brother, singer Robbie Wessels.
- The 12th season kicks off with a brand-new set. This includes three screens and a bar that will be known as the “Losie”. Old rugby jerseys of Jean de Villiers and Breyton Paulse will also hang up on the walls.
- The new theme song of the show is written and performed by the Afrikaans singer, Robbie Wessels.
- The new format of the show also includes a panel of experts which is led by presenter Breyton Paulse. This panel includes former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers, former Springbok Dr Jannie du Plessis, as well as former rugby player and commentator, Jonathan Mokuena.
- “Toks & Toks” braai master, Tommy Dickson, fondly known as “Vaaitjie”, will prepare the best local braai recipes.
- The weekly audience in the studio will be more included in the show by the presenters and panel. The show will also do predictions of matches for the first time.
- The producer Liebie Opperman said there is a dynamic team on board to ensure that viewers will be entertained and informed every Friday: “We’re getting a fresh and new look, but the heart of the show still stays the same”.
“Toks & Tjops” airs on Fridays at 8pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144).