'A Very Bonang Year' breaks SABC1's viewership record

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram More than 1.86 million people tuned in to watch Bonang Matheba’s “A Very Bonang Year” which premiered its first episode on Saturday, August 1. The viewership smashed records for the number of people tuning in to an SABC show. The much anticipated 2 parter had fans tweeting about it for two days thereafter and trended in South Africa with more than 1.3 billion hashtags - 200 000 more than when she launched her champaign, “The House of BNG” last year. “A Very Bonang Year” showed Matheba on her ‘global expansion’ and transformation into an entertainment and entrepreneurial phenomenon.

Zandile Nkonyeni, Head of PR: SABC TV Channels said the premiere the special pulled in a record number of television viewers.

"We are excited to announce that “A Very Bonang Year” reached a record-breaking 1,86 million viewership in its first episode of broadcast.

“This is unheard of for any broadcast platform in South Africa for a celebrity-driven reality show genre and at a time when SA viewers have more reality TV content to choose from.

“As a channel we had intentionally stayed away from celeb reality and for our first attempt at this format, we are proud of this achievement as it further confirms a great decision the channel took in acquiring and partnering with the show”, said Nkonyeni.

The show is produced by Red Button Films in association with Celebrity Services Africa (C.S.A.) and Bonang Matheba Entertainment.

In the second episode of “A Very Bonang Year”, Matheba is back in the USA to receive her E! Entertainment award and attended a Wild Aid gala along with Hollywood star Djimon Hounsou.

In New York, Matheba continues apartment hunting and takes to the red carpet with Trevor Noah and then does an interview with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on America’s biggest radio show, The Breakfast Club.

Part 2 of “A Very Bonang Year” will air on Saturday, August 8 at 6pm on SABC1. There will also be a rebroadcast of Part 2 on Monday, August 10 at 2pm on SABC1.