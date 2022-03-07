And that’s a wrap for 'Legacy'

Come September, fans of M-Net’s telenovela “Legacy” will bid farewell to their favourite characters as the show ends after its two-year run.
"Legacy“ is based on the multimillionaire Price family, the Potgieters, a middle-class white family, and of late the Hugo family, and sees acting legends such as Kgomotso Christopher, Mary-Anne Barlow, Michelle Botes and Siyabonga Thwala give jaw-dropping performances in relatable storylines.
Production house Tshedza has decided to end the show after M-Net’s market research showed that viewers want more limited-series rather than long-running telenovelas.
A few days ago the cast and crew met for the final shoot of the soapie and thereafter said their goodbyes. Christopher took to social media to post about it.
In the caption she wrote: “LEGACY…last night things & final goodbyes! I'm going to miss every single one of my colleagues…the hardest working crew I've ever had the privilege to work with and my incredibly talented cast members. @tshedzapictures family…thank you for the journey!
“To blessed new beginnings and new chapters…as our Director @andrejfo would say… Injaaaaaalo! #LegacySA #PictureWrap 🎬”.
Anton Jeftha, who played Christopher’s on-screen son, the hunky and handsome Sebastian “SJ” Price, wrote: “That’s a picture wrap for Legacy.
“Here’s a photo dump of some memories of its run, bts and on screen moments I’ve had whilst being apart of the epic journey ✨@mnettv @legacymnet @lottostar_official.”
The show also made history when all three Price sisters, Felicity, Elizabeth and Lexi, played by Mary-Anne Barlow, Reandi Grey and Jay Anstey, respectively, were pregnant all at once in real life with girl babies.
Anstey posted a picture on Instagram on her first day back on set.
In the caption she wrote: “Went back to work this week! 🥳 Was terrified and stressed the entire time but was such fun seeing my peeps again!
“Set life is a little different when there are three Mamas on set! Crying, stopping to breastfeed, and prams everywhere! Of course the three price sisters have matching strollers. 😉 @doonasa”.