And that’s a wrap for 'Legacy'

Come September, fans of M-Net’s telenovela “Legacy” will bid farewell to their favourite characters as the show ends after its two-year run. "Legacy“ is based on the multimillionaire Price family, the Potgieters, a middle-class white family, and of late the Hugo family, and sees acting legends such as Kgomotso Christopher, Mary-Anne Barlow, Michelle Botes and Siyabonga Thwala give jaw-dropping performances in relatable storylines.

Production house Tshedza has decided to end the show after M-Net’s market research showed that viewers want more limited-series rather than long-running telenovelas. A few days ago the cast and crew met for the final shoot of the soapie and thereafter said their goodbyes. Christopher took to social media to post about it. In the caption she wrote: “LEGACY…last night things & final goodbyes! I'm going to miss every single one of my colleagues…the hardest working crew I've ever had the privilege to work with and my incredibly talented cast members. @tshedzapictures family…thank you for the journey!

“To blessed new beginnings and new chapters…as our Director @andrejfo would say… Injaaaaaalo! #LegacySA #PictureWrap 🎬”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kgomotso Christopher (@kgomotso_christopher) Anton Jeftha, who played Christopher’s on-screen son, the hunky and handsome Sebastian “SJ” Price, wrote: “That’s a picture wrap for Legacy. “Here’s a photo dump of some memories of its run, bts and on screen moments I’ve had whilst being apart of the epic journey ✨@mnettv @legacymnet @lottostar_official.”

