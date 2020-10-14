Anele Mdoda returns as host for 'Celebrity Game Night' season 2

South African viewers can look forward to more of their favourite celebrities participating in silly games in “Celebrity Game Night”. NBCUniversal International Networks’ Global recently confirmed the commission of a second season of the popular game show. The show will consist of ten one-hour episodes and will premiere in early 2021 on E! (DStv channel 124). Overflowing with fun and laughter, “Celebrity Game Night” offers viewers side-splitting antics as their favourite local stars battle it out to reign victorious in a host of games. Returning to lead their celebrity squads to victory are original team captains, Jason Goliath and Ayanda Thabethe, while the razor-sharp Anele Mdoda reprises her role as host.

The first season included some of the biggest names in local entertainment, such as Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Alex Caige, Dineo Langa, Ice Prince, Boity, Maps Maponyane, Roxy Burger, DJ Fresh and Lerato Kganyago.

And, this season, “Celebrity Game Night” welcomes new celebrity guests, along with some returning faces, who take each other on in hysterical games such as “Where Are You Going?”, “Popped Quiz” and “Clue Boom.”

Lee Raftery, MD at EMEA and chief marketing officer, NBCUniversal International said they are delighted to provide some much-needed laughter with the highly anticipated return of the show.

“Season two of this SAFTA-winning production promises the same fun and hilarity while carefully following strict Covid-19 precautions, prioritizing the health and safety of the cast and crew,” said Raftery.

Production company boss, Kee-Leen Irvine of Rapid Blue said: “We’re thrilled at the success of “Celebrity Game Night”, presenting an often unknown and incredibly funny side to many of Mzansi’s best loved celebrities.

We can’t wait to bring loads of new games and many giggles to your screens in what promises to be an explosive second season. Game-face on!” she said.