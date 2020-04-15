Anele Mdoda's A-list guests bring their A game on 'Celebrity Game Night'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

While her Twitter feed is populated with food images with the current lockdown in SA, Anele Mdoda is still holding down the fort on radio and TV. Before discussing her return as a game show host on E!’s "Celebrity Game Night", she reflected on her Best TV Presenter nomination for this year’s South African Film and Television Awards, which was cancelled in March due to Covid-19. Of course, this isn’t her first SAFTA nomination. In 2017, she bagged the Best Talk Show honours for "Real Talk with Anele" on SABC3. Mdoda said: “I was so happy to hear of the nomination but most importantly I was happy to hear the entire show had been nominated for Best International Format. The entire team that put that show together from Kee-Leen (Irvine) and her team at Rapid Blue to the celebrities really put their best foot forward, so it is only fair that when we win the trophy, it goes on full display in the lounge where the 'Celebrity Game Night' fun and games happen.” When it comes to local game shows on the small screen, there aren’t very many that have won audiences over.

On the pull of this show, she revealed: “TV shows work when they remind you of you; it cannot be far-fetched, there must always be a (personal) element. How many times have you heard of fallouts because of the game we all play - 30 seconds? Well, create 12 more games like that, an open bar and some music...and roll tape. No brainer!”

She is joined by team captains, Jason Goliath and Ayanda Thabethe, who up the ante with a very playful competitive spirit.

The vibe on set is boisterous, after all, it is filled with strong personalities bringing their own energy. Of course, while at home in such an atmosphere, Mdoda has to ensure there is some organisation to the unfolding chaos. Thankfully, she is a great team player, too.

She shared: “Well it takes someone who believes everyone can win, so that way I am fair. Because my pop culture knowledge is quite good, I can help both teams along and that is what I do and seldom do you find Jason or Ayanda complaining when I help the other team along because they know that soon enough...I could and will help them out.”

Team captain Jason Goliath. Picture: Supplied

With the series already shot, Mdoda recalls her favourite moments from this season.

“Minnie (Dlamini-Jones) getting on the floor to win a point in a dress. Lorna Maseko losing it with Majozi for not knowing RuPaul’s Drag Race, Donald trying to describe a theme park. Ayanda taunting Jason about being the winning team. The formidable team that Jason and Mojok Lehoko make on one team. Majozi knowing how to read backwards to win. I can go on…”

As for her dream celebrity guest on the show, she listed Somizi, DA Banj, Unathi, Cassper, Mo Flava and Davido.