Anele Zondo is the new host for 'One Mic'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Model and actress, Anele Zondo is set to present the third season of "One Mic" which starts on April 16.

Zondo entered the entertainment scenes when she auditioned for the MTV VJ search in 2017 and made it the top 10.

In the same year, the industry started opening up as she became a presenter on "Massive" after shadowing the presenters for a few months.





That was followed by a successful audition for "The River" and the rest is history.





Being chosen to host "One Mic" has been amazing for Zondo. She said the show has taught her that "you can be cool, fashionable and that any point in your life you can achieve your goals and elevate".





"One Mic" is SABC1’s reality television competition show which is aimed at inspiring every dreamer growing up in surroundings that seem to have the odds stacked against them to believe that their dreams are valid and achievable.

🚨🚨🚨



ONE MIC Season 3 coming soon. 🙆🏾‍♂️🔥



26 weeks, 32 rappers, 1 ultimate winner. 🎤@Official_SABC1 pic.twitter.com/Vh76RI5Cyf — One Mic SABC 1 (@OneMic_SABC1) March 4, 2020





“When I was called to be on the show, I felt that it perfectly fits my “BAE” motto, as it is a platform that gives the opportunity to showcase unearthed hip hop talent. Not only this but, through the show I was able to celebrate the culture and express myself through what I love which is music and fashion.

"The show represented the idea I had when I was 16 and dreamt of working in television, every aspect of it. I can’t wait for season 3 to start, I’m creating my own footsteps following those of the past two incredible presenter and I hope people are going to love it as much as I enjoy presenting it. I’m grateful to TMF and the SABC for entrusting me with this," said Zondo.





On how she's affected by the lockdown, Zondo said that it's very bad because she's in the entertainment industry-which is like freelance work.





"As a person in the industry, most of the gigs have been canceled and there aren’t really new production starting at the moment so the entertainment industry is very hand to mouth so it’s definitely a rough time but I’m not entirely dwelling on that I’m using this time to regroup and plan ahead and focus on me and thank God for savings and I hope the government will make the necessary means for artists and make it clear soon," Zondo added.





* Season 3 of "One Mic" starts on April 16 at 6pm.