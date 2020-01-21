'Black Tax' set to debut on BET Africa









Jo-Anne Reyneke. Picture: BET Africa Starring some of South Africa’s funniest men and woman, BET's original production, "Black Tax" sees Thuli Dlamini (Jo-Anne Reyneke) deal with the unspoken law black tax. The 13-part sitcom also stars industry veterans like Clementine Mosimane and Mandla Jwara as Thuli's parents along with popular comedians Jason Goliath and Sne Dladla. Up and coming talents Mamodibe Ramodibe and Bahle Mashini, who also feature, will play the youngsters in Thuli's family. The first ever locally produced comedy tells the story of Thuli, a successful professional black woman and single mom who has to deal with the unspoken law of payback to the community of people that helped her get to where she is. This becomes a big deal when her family sudden need a place to stay and move in with her in her modest suburban townhouse.

She has to now juggle being a single mom, her career and her crazy family.

"I am thrilled to be back on another BET Africa show because it's a channel that's putting black people on the market and displaying the amazing talents that we have. Black tax means to be paying it forward… and is a means of showing appreciation for all that your family has sacrificed to push you to a better place in life," said Reyneke.

"I am also very excited to be part of the Black Tax family, which is about a young black family, trying to find their feet after things go horribly wrong for their grandparents. It's about coming together and being thankful for what you have, no matter how little," said Reyneke.

"Black Tax" starts January 21 at 9.30pm on BET (DStv channel 129) or stream it on Showmax straight after its broadcast.