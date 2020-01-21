Starring some of South Africa’s funniest men and woman, BET's original production, "Black Tax" sees Thuli Dlamini (Jo-Anne Reyneke) deal with the unspoken law black tax.
The 13-part sitcom also stars industry veterans like Clementine Mosimane and Mandla Jwara as Thuli's parents along with popular comedians Jason Goliath and Sne Dladla.
Up and coming talents Mamodibe Ramodibe and Bahle Mashini, who also feature, will play the youngsters in Thuli's family.
The first ever locally produced comedy tells the story of Thuli, a successful professional black woman and single mom who has to deal with the unspoken law of payback to the community of people that helped her get to where she is.
This becomes a big deal when her family sudden need a place to stay and move in with her in her modest suburban townhouse.