"Boity: Own Your Throne". Picture: Supplied

Platinum selling “Wuz Dat” rapper Boity Thulo is finally getting her own reality series. "Boity: Own Your Throne" is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 5 2020 on BET Africa DStv channel 129 at 21:30 CAT.



This is the first local celebrity reality TV show to air on BET Africa and cameras will closely follow Boity as her musical journey unfolds, giving viewers exclusives to the superstar’s life in her quest to define her legacy in the entertainment industry.



The 29-year-old TV personality, rapper, actress and businesswoman recently made history by becoming the first female hip-hop artist in South Africa to reach platinum status for her single “Wuz Dat”.

The star recently flew to Spain to attend the annual MTV European Music Awards. The much celebrated TV personality gave her social media fans FOMO as she glammed the red carpet up with the hottest looks.

Fans are in for a treat as the series deep dives into Boity’s daily life, the drama and glamour moments.



The 13-episode reality show will feature how Boity strikes a balance between her business, family, spirituality and music journey which has grown phenomenally in the past year. Boity Thulo sure does wear many hats and one of them includes being a trained Sangoma. Publicly, she has been unapologetic about her spirituality as she has previously shared her experiences with fans on social media.



Thulo added, “I am extremely excited to partner with BET Africa for the first time. The entertainment channel is a platform that has put a number of African stars on a global stage. I am grateful for BET Africa for choosing 'Own Your Throne' as the first local reality show to premiere on the continent. The series will give viewers insights into my personal life on many levels.”



Main characters in the show will also include Mom Modiehi, friend Bobby and her manager Bash.