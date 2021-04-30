Bold conversations coming to S3 on 'Unpacked with Relebogile'

Hard-hitting conversations in a new talk show will fill the 5pm timeslot on S3 from May 11.

Replacing S3’s current talk show “Trending SA” in the same timeslot, TV presenter, producer and media house owner, Relebogile Mabotja’s “Unpacked with Relebogile” will give people a platform to voice their thoughts, frustrations and perspectives on pressing issues without being judged.

The show will cover topics that have captured the country’s attention and left its people with more questions than answers, from interracial relationships, rape and abuse, to murder among others.

Mabotja opens the door to ordinary and well-known guests to discuss thought provoking conversations, regarding social issues that are often seen as taboo or left unaddressed.

Viewers will get to meet guests such as actress and filmmaker Mari Molefe Van Heerden as she shares how she was brought into an Afrikaans family as a baby and raised as an Afrikaner even though she was born as a black person.

Poet Lebo Mashile and Malose Gwangwa, the son of the late jazz maestro Jonas Gwangwa, will talk about their upbringing as children who were brought up in exile.

On Instagram Mabotja who is currently pregnant said: “Both my babies coming in May!!! 👶🏽📺 @unpackedshow #UnpackedWithRelebogileMabotja #S3OpenUp”.

Acting programme manager, Jacqui Hlongwane, said the show is targeted at a progressive millennial audience and offers a platform for in-depth conversations on topics everyone can relate to.

“Targeted at a progressive millennial audience and hosted by bubbly and outspoken personality and soon-to-be-mom, Relebogile Mabotja opens up the space for real, honest and meaningful conversations on a variety of relevant and relatable topics that many think about but are afraid to talk about.“

She continued: “Local talk is a very important pillar for the channel as it provides a platform for millennials to converse and discuss critical issues in a safe space. Viewers should be ready for free-flowing and unfiltered and engaging conversations.

”Unpacked with Relebogile“ is authentic, bold and daring and is not afraid to push the envelope and drill down when it comes to topics that are discussed and guests that are invited onto the show,“ said Hlongwane.

"Unpacked with Relebogile“ will air on weekdays from May 11 at 5pm on S3.