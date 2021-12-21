Buhle Samuels set things straight about being labelled 'a diva'

Local actress Buhle Samuels is tired of the misconceptions around her name and is standing her ground as she sets things straight. The actress has been a fixture on Mzansi screens for several years now, since she broke out in the industry in 2014.

Her role on SABC2 soapie “Muvhango”, as Matshidiso Mofokeng earned her in the category Best Newcomer" at the 2015 Royalty Soapie Awards. Buhle this year was also a part of popular Netflix series, “Kings of Joburg”. The actress has held a recurring role of Zandile on etv soapie “Imbewu” since 2019.

However, according to a report by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the actress has been given the boot from the soapie. Following the report the actress took to her Twitter account to speak on the stereotypes that have been projected on her by people. Buhle explained that usually she keeps quiet regarding the things that are written about her. However, there are just some things a person has to clarify, especially if it is about your craft.

I keep quiet about so much,I hate how people project their stereotypes on me.I read things and I’m just like oh wow really! Really?! It irks me. — Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) December 17, 2021 She then went on to speak on her exit from her last job, explaining why she was "fired". "I was also “fired” from my last job," began the actress. She then went on to clarify that she left that job because she wanted to grow as an actress.

"A job I left because I felt I needed growth and didn’t feel it was possible in that environment," she said. Buhle also addressed claims that she is "a diva" and was hard to work with. "Next thing I’m labeled hard to work with “a diva” I have never been that person people in any production I have worked with can attest to this!"

I was also “fired” from my last job! A job I left because I felt I needed growth and didn’t feel it was possible in that environment. Next thing I’m labeled hard to work with “a diva”

I have never been that person people in any production I have worked with can attest to this! — Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) December 17, 2021 Buhle also responded to Phil’s report with her version of the truth. In her response, she made it clear that she declined the production’s offer as she didn’t want to portray a gold-digger again. Hi Phil



1. I was not fired

2. Would be nice if you verified such stories that paint one as “fired”

3. The truth, I declined the offer. I didn’t want to play a gold digger again. I’d like to challenge myself production knew that but still wrote a gold digger role. — Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) December 17, 2021 “Imbewu” has confirmed in a tweet, that the role of Zandile has been recast.