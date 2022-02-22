Bujy & Big Zulu to appear in MTV Shuga 'What Makes a Man' docuseries tackling GBV

Local radio personality Bujy Bikwa and rapper Big Zulu feature in the new MTV Shuga documentary series, “What Makes a Man?”

With both personalities and having been in the spotlight for incidents related to Gender-based violence (GBV), it should be interesting to hear how they define what makes a man. The MTV Shuga documentary series is executive produced by actor Ayanda Makayi, who, in the documentary, sets out to find out what makes a man. His quest is sparked by him stepping into the role of a father and wanting to set a good example for his son.

Ayanda remarked that he had a "very interesting conversation" with Big Zulu regarding what makes a man. He admitted that while the conversation was eye-opening, they didn’t agree on everything. "@bigzulu_sa accepted us into his home village, Bergville...and had a chat about "What Makes A Man?"... very interesting conversation we had! 😳 sometimes we agreed, sometimes we disagreed..but none the less..it was eye-opening!" he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Makayi (@ayandamckayi) In the trailer of the three-part documentary series, Uncle Vinny shares his thoughts about justice in South Africa in regards to Gender-based violence (GBV).

One thing is clear, Uncle Vinny is not about perpetrators, and he feels that there should be harsher punishments for those convicted. Hopefully, this also applies to some of the celebrities he rubs shoulders with. GBV is a severe problem plaguing South African communities, with the country experiencing high levels of violence against women and children.

The MTV Base Culture Squad Member is not the only notable Mzansi personality featured, TV personality and activist Andile Gaelesiwe, musician Big Zulu and rapper Maglera DoeBoy are featured. The new MTV Shuga “What Makes a Man?“ documentary aims to spark sustained conversation that drives meaningful action around this burning topic. The documentary series explores the question of “What Makes a Man?” engaging people from all walks of life across the country.