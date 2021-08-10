Cake Media & MakhuduCom clears air about 'The Braai Show' ownership, AKA not involved

SABC1 recently announced season two of the popular food series, “The Braai Show”, however instead of rapper AKA returning as the host, Cassper Nyovest has been given the leading position. In it’s first season the show did incredibly well, racking up more than 2 million viewers each week, placing it in the top 20 league.

Now along with announcement of the show’s new season and host came a lot of uncertainty as to why AKA’s arch music rivalry Cassper has been given the hosting job. AKA via his legal team claimed that he still owned 50% of the show’s intellectual property, however Cake Media and MakhuduCom who say they are the sole executive producers of “The Braai Show” cleared up the air on the issue. “Kiernan Forbes (AKA) plays no role in season two.

“As a business, the executive producers have a duty to deliver maximum value for viewers, broadcasters and advertisers. “To this end, it is their mandate and prerogative to secure the most appropriate talent, evolve the show, secure funding and deliver a compelling product to audiences,” says a statement sent to IOL Entertainment. Although the joint statement did not stipulate reasons as to why AKA was not apart of the show anymore it said: “Due to various reasons they have had to pivot the show and solicit a new host in an effort to ensure success.

“AKA plays no role in season two. “Cassper Nyovest is the new host of ’The Braai Show’ and the executive producers believe audiences are going to enjoy what they have in store this time around,” it says. “The Braai Show” is currently in production, filming under strict Covid-19 precautions.

The multi-award-winning rapper will spend time around the fire and prepare delicious meals for Mzansi’s most loved personalities. Each week, Cassper and his guest pick a spot to set-up a braai, enjoy good food and a saucier conversation. The show will give the viewers the opportunity to experience the other side of their favourite musician as he chats with his guests over food in a more relaxed manner.

“With my new sneaker range I wanted to give people a taste of how it feels to be me. “I want to explore this even further on ’The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest’. “Not only will I try and get guests to reveal things people didn’t know about them, but I also want to show my fans a different side to my public persona.

“And, while I may not be a braai master, I’m pretty handy cooking on the coals. “It’s going to be fun,” said Cassper. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@casspernyovest) Producer David Phume said: “Viewers have been asking for more and we are delighted to be back with a new season fronted by Cassper.

“He is one of the country’s most successful artists and his Fill Up The Dome concerts are legendary. “However, with ’The Braai Show’, viewers are going to see a different side to this musical genius. “Expect some not-to-be-missed sizzling fun and conversations.”