Camilla Waldman joins award-winning soapie, 'Legacy'

Known for her stellar performances in shows like SABC1’s “Generations” and on theatre stages around the country, veteran actress Camilla Waldman is set to take on a new role on M-Net’s multi-award-winning daily drama, “Legacy”. Waldman will make her debut as Jonno’s mom, Dimitra, a Greek woman in her fifties, on Monday.

Her new character is a typical Mediterranean mama – warm, affectionate, motherly, and nurturing, with an effusive spirit. Camilla Waldman in character. Picture: Supplied. Hailing from Nelspruit, she adores her son and wants only the best for him. To her, Jonno can do no wrong.

Dimitra is generous and welcoming of Jonno’s fiancée, Petra, into her heart and family. She loves to cook, and to feed the ones she loves. She is very, very chatty and can go a bit overboard in her desire to please. While Waldman has appeared in home-grown productions like “Gaz'lam” and “The Res”, her roles were minor.

Her first major television role came when she played the character of Anne de Villiers, the Madam of a high-class brothel, on the SABC1 soapie “Generations”. Camilla Waldman. Picture: Instagram At the time, Waldman had been in mainly in theatrical productions, so the switch-over from theatre to television took some getting used to for the actress, who had to get used to working at a faster pace and with a multi-cam.