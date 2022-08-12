Carol Bouwer confirms end of talk show ‘Motswako’ after 21 seasons

After 21 seasons, SABC2 is bidding farewell to its flagship women’s talk show, “Motswako”.
Produced by Carol Bouwer Productions, “Motswako” has become a platform for inspiration and sisterhood.
This August, “Motswako" returns to screens for its 21st season and this will be the last time the popular show will be aired.
Executive producer Bouwer took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning and wrote: “15 days to perhaps a tearful yet grateful goodbye to all the women who have held my hand through this journey.”
Sechaba Gqeba returns to close the “Motswako” chapter as the show’s host, when a series of guests, such as former “Motswako” host Penny Lebyane, Connie Chiume, Desiree Chauke and others will be interviewed.
SABC2 head of channel Gerhard Pretorius said: “SABC2 is immensely proud of the road that ‘Motswako’ has paved over 21 seasons.
“To Carol and her amazing team of creatives and wonderful presenters, thank you for giving so many female voices a platform to be heard and seen, highlighting the plight of many, whilst reflecting a shared unscripted reality.”
Bouwer said: “After 21 seasons of being big sister and sometimes baby sister to women in our nation, ‘Motswako’ bids South Africa farewell. Delivering empowering conversations that have consistently embraced the gains of women, shone the light on their challenges and opportunities, this is a humble goodbye to a dear friend.
“See you all again when the sun rises again.”
“Motswako” returns to the screens on Thursday, August 25. It will be broadcast at 8.30pm and will be on air for three months.