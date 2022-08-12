Carol Bouwer confirms end of talk show ‘Motswako’ after 21 seasons

Produced by Carol Bouwer Productions, “Motswako” has become a platform for inspiration and sisterhood.

This August, “Motswako" returns to screens for its 21st season and this will be the last time the popular show will be aired.

Executive producer Bouwer took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning and wrote: “15 days to perhaps a tearful yet grateful goodbye to all the women who have held my hand through this journey.”

Sechaba Gqeba returns to close the “Motswako” chapter as the show’s host, when a series of guests, such as former “Motswako” host Penny Lebyane, Connie Chiume, Desiree Chauke and others will be interviewed.