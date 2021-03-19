Chef Katlego Mlambo explores SA ingredients in 'Inside Job'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Popular local chef, Katlego Mlambo has a new food show on the Food Network called “Inside Job”. The show boasts a romantic feel with an authentic love of South African ingredients like tripe, sheep head and beef tongue. We chatted to him to find out more about his love for local ingredients and his hopes for the future. How do describe your relationship with food? Very romantic, I love food. Food is the one thing we all have in common – when you are happy, you eat, when you are sad, you eat, when you’re celebrating, you eat and I want to be a part of that journey.

I love that ’aah’ moment when something tastes delicious and you go for the second and third bite.

Food can make the whole world a better place. Sometimes it’s complicated, 18 hours in the kitchen is a bit crazy and working with different personalities is a bit wild – but it is also beautiful and unique and special.

How excited are you about the show?

I’ve had a cooking show called “Kasilicious” many moons ago on e.tv, but being on the Food Network channel has always been a dream.

To be on an international scale is something I’m still taking in and enjoying the ride. I am so grateful for this opportunity.

What sets this show apart from other food shows?

First of all, I think it is the first time the Food Network has a young, black, kind of good-looking chef.

The set is so romantic, so futuristic and the food is out of this world. It is fine dining brought to you by Katlego with an African touch. The show shows you what goes into making one perfect plate.

I am celebrating being African as well. I am using like amasi, skopo, cow heart – things I grew up eating.

I’m taking these humble ingredients that people look down on and I am transforming them into something that is beautiful.

What's your favourite ingredient to use in a dish?

I love being South African. We have so many influences, there are no rules and boundaries. You can add spiciness and sweetness.

I love celebrating South African ingredients. One of my favourite ingredients I use on the show is beef tongue.

I grew up eating it a certain way, but in the show I cook it with a lot aromatics and herbs, stock, wine and garlic for 15 hours.

So you can imagine how tender this tongue is. For me its a humble ingredient, along with skopo (sheep head).

What is your all time favourite dish and the memories that come with it?

I am a very simple guy. I love my granny’s pap and mogodu (tripe). As a kid, when we cooked the tripe it smelled, and it was dirty.

I had to do the washing and hated every moment of it but when gogo cooks it – it tastes amazing. I think she is the best cook in the world.

What's in the pipeline for you and your food journey?

The world is my oyster. I want to change the world, one plate at a time. I’ve been very blessed to have this opportunity to be on the Food Network Channel; we want a second and third season.

We want a cookbook, we want to put SA cuisine on the map. The day Michelin stars arrive in Africa, I want to be the first South African black chef to get it and that is the goal. This is just the beginning.

I want people to fly in from around the world to come and eat at my restaurant.

There are so many Katlego’s out there that need someone to look up to and I want to be the one creating the next generation of black chefs who take over the world.

‘Inside Job with Chef Katlego Mlambo’ airs on the Food Network, Saturdays at 7pm.