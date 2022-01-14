Christall Kay on her rumoured 'Real Housewives of Johannesburg' exit

Speculation is rife that reality TV star Christall Kay will not be returning for the upcoming third season of the “Real Housewives of Johannesburg”. According to a report in the City Press, Kay an original cast member will not be a part of Season 3 of the show that made her a household name.

No official word has yet been announced about the cast of “Real Housewives of Johannesburg” but a new season is reportedly coming to the screen. Christall is literally the show. Whether you like her or not she creates the drama. Why would you sack the drama? https://t.co/Nd9RV1bUco — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) January 11, 2022 IOL Entertainment reached out to M-Net about the report and they were tight lipped about developments regarding the show. “We are not currently in a position to comment on ’The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’,”

South African “Real Housewives” fans are seemingly upset that Kay will not be returning to their screens once again. News of Kay being ousted from the new season was news to Kay, who explained to IOL Entertainment that at the moment, "no one knows" what is happening with the cast of the show. Kay revealed that the last time they were approached for production was in June and this was by different production companies.

"No one has been approached for the show! We were all approached in June And so was I by different production companies. So no one knows right now" she revealed. Kay is not the only OG housewife who may not be returning to the reality show, Brinnette Seopela will reportedly also not be a part of the cast. Seopela had kicked things off in season one with Kay and had built a firm fan base from the show.

Also not appearing on the show is Gugu Khathi, who technically didn't even get to make her debut. The three ladies were allegedly involved in an altercation last year during filming. Kay’s fans have shown her immense support online since news of being ousted trended and it seems that they will dearly miss her.