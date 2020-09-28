Christia Visser to host new TV show 'Model' on SABC2
Local award winning actress, Christia Visser is set to host a new reality show on SABC2.
“Model” a 10 part series delves into the world of the fashion industry as 40 models and wild cards go head to head to see if they have what it takes to become the next ultimate model.
The “Tess” actress will be joined by a powerful judging panel consisting of former Mrs South Africa 2nd princess and industry professional Kholofelo Mabusela, international model Pieter Black and the late international fashion designer Coenraad de Mol.
The show gives the models the opportunity to work with South Africa’s best fashion photographers and international fashion designers.
But, will they have what it takes to endure the vigorous challenges thrown at them by show host, Visser?
As emotions run high and models crack under pressure as the challenges test them mentally and physically, alliances are formed, friendships are made and broken, and one by one, models are eliminated from the model mansion.
The models in competition are: Tayla, Terry Frimpong, Tarry, Stacey, Simone Coetzee, Shakira Cloete, Red, Saskia De Villiers, Oswald van Schalkwyk, Nicola Van Zyl, Monique, Marian De Vos, Dieter Blom, Leandri, Kelly Upinton, Josh Knodi, Genie, Eric Noube, Ewan, Emanual Chinarere, Edwin Fortuin, Calli, Cara Stubs, Bonginkosi, Bernalee, Arno Horn, Aaron Datnow, Pierre Nortje, Ayanda, Bianca, Dylan Wentzel, Chad, Delano, Christie-lee Mauerberger, Kevin, Kryato Dun, Matt Jacobs, Scott Fortune, Victoria Packer , Denver.
Catch “Model” starting Friday, October, 2 at 7pm on SABC2.