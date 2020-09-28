Christia Visser to host new TV show 'Model' on SABC2

Local award winning actress, Christia Visser is set to host a new reality show on SABC2.

“Model” a 10 part series delves into the world of the fashion industry as 40 models and wild cards go head to head to see if they have what it takes to become the next ultimate model.

The “Tess” actress will be joined by a powerful judging panel consisting of former Mrs South Africa 2nd princess and industry professional Kholofelo Mabusela, international model Pieter Black and the late international fashion designer Coenraad de Mol.

The show gives the models the opportunity to work with South Africa’s best fashion photographers and international fashion designers.

But, will they have what it takes to endure the vigorous challenges thrown at them by show host, Visser?