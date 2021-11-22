Cindy Mahlangu exits ‘The Queen’

Actress Cindy Mahlangu according to reports has left popular Mzansi Magic telenovela “The Queen”. In “The Queen”, Cindy portrayed the character of Siyanda, who recently became the owner of Corner House.

Cindy has been in and out of the telenovela since her character was introduced, which is something viewers had come to understand. Cindy had appeared in productions such as e.TV soapie “Scandal!” and the recent Ferguson Netflix series “Kings of Joburg”. The actress also feature on both seasons of popular Netflix series “Blood and Water”.

Siyanda’s character on the show’s storyline had recently left to go to London to study for six months and viewers had expected the actress to return to her role. According to popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Cindy has resigned from the role. Phil shared on Twitter the big news about Cindy leaving the Ferguson Films production.

"CASTING NEWS: Cindy Mahlangu quits #TheQueenMzansi Mahlangu, who plays Siyanda on the Mzansi Magic show, has resigned from the production," tweeted Phil. CASTING NEWS: Cindy Mahlangu quits #TheQueenMzansi



Yep, so don’t expect her to return to Corner House. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/3wvMErUe9o — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) November 18, 2021 It is unclear at the moment if another actor will fill Cindy’s shoes and with the character gone on a six-months hiatu anything can happen.

The character of Akhona portrayed by actress Khanya Mkangisa, recently made a return, so viewers can expect the production to play around with her character. The chops and change to the popular telenovela have recently been in the spotlight after it became public knowledge that actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has been axed again. News of SK being fired from “The Queen” trended on social media as fans came to terms with the news.