Connie Ferguson says goodbye to Harriet Khoza as filming on ‘The Queen’ wraps up

Actress Connie Ferguson recently penned a thank you note to the cast and crew of “The Queen” as the show prepares to draw to a close. After almost seven years on screens, Mzansi Magic announced that “The Queen” will not be renewed, with the final season being broadcast in 2023.

“After six successful seasons, ‘The Queen’ will premiere its finale seventh season in July 2022 and conclude on 13 January 2023,” the channel confirmed in a press release. Ferguson, who also serves as an executive producer on the popular drama, in her Instagram post described the picture wrap as “bitter-sweet”. “The Queen Cast and Crew I LOVE YOU. ❤️From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU! FOR EVERYTHING,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) The actress has portrayed the character of Harriet Mathapelo Khoza since “The Queen” aired, and the powerful character soon found herself being one of Mzansi’s favourite villains. Her post was filled with messages of support from her fans praising her legacy and their excitement of what’s next for the actress. Television presenter and actress Thembisa Mdoda wrote: “A beautiful legacy. To many more stories ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Watch God do his thing!!!”

Sthandiwe Kgoroge wrote: “Well done Conns!!! You did it!!!!👏🏾👏🏾On to the next one❤️!” It is unclear how the storyline for “The Queen” will wrap up, but if previous seasons are anything to go by, it will certainly be with a bang. The end of one show means the start of another, according to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. A new show called “Gqeberha The Empire” will be replacing “The Queen”.

