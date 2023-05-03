Crime drama ‘Projek Dina’ is back for a third season

If you’re a sucker for an intense, action-packed investigative drama then you’ll be thrilled to know kykNET has announced the return of “Projek Dina” for a third season. In a follow-up to the previous two seasons, viewers are taken along for the ride as the tough and talented task team from Cape Town return to solve crimes and find the mastermind behind the big syndicate they’ve been investigating since season 1.

With 10 episodes in the new season, each episode features a different missing person case inspired by real South African events. Former SAPS member Marcel van der Watt and Nicci Rheeder of Missing Children SA contributed to the new season as consultants for the writing team. Ronel (Chanelle de Jager), Lux (Chumani Pan) and Charlie (Kay Smith) are back in the office, but Deon (Tim Theron) has been asked to help with a case abroad. Deon hires Zander (Laudo Liebenberg) to take charge of the task team.

Liebenberg is not the only new face in season 3. Deon Coetzee, known for his roles in “Egoli” and “Binnelanders”, Arno Greeff, Cintaine Schutte, Frank Rautenbach and Corine du Toit are also part of the action. Pan said he was excited to be back for another season. Chumani Pan. Picture: Supplied “It's exciting. It's such a privilege to work on a show like ‘Projek Dina’. It deals with a lot of important story lines especially in a country facing so many challenges. Clearly people love the show hence it keeps coming back.

“My biggest challenge shooting was, sometimes, we had to shoot in unforgiving weather conditions.” In season 2, Ronel finally found Dina and the two were reunited. But in season 3, things don’t turn out as Ronel hoped. Dina has a lot of trauma to process, and the more Ronel tries to help her, the more she drifts away. Will Ronel be able to convince Dina to tell the truth? Will the sisters be able to face their own issues?