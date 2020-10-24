Dr Onkgopotse JJ Tabane has a new home as the host of eNCA’s ’Truth or Power’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Dr Onkgopotse JJ Tabane joins eNCA to host “Truth to Power”. Not one to mince his words, the author is no stranger to radio or TV. His new current affairs show will air on Sundays at 8pm and on Mondays at 8.30pm with the first episode kicking off on Sunday, 1 November. The communication and media expert, who has hosted radio and television shows and conducted interviews with newsmakers in South Africa and abroad. On the show, will be engaging with a high-profile guest in his inimitable style and, on Mondays, he asks a panel of guests some hard-hitting questions on topical issues.

“Truth to Power” will see him courageously confronting authority, calling out injustices on government officials, business leaders and civil society’s watch, and demanding change in response to peoples’ concerns on the serious issues like state and business corruption.

“I want to give our people a voice and engage on issues that impact on them and their daily lives.

“I am not afraid to tackle the tough issues or to be tough on those who should be held accountable.

“Similarly, I am not shy to give credit where it’s due. I am here to join that missing link between the governed and the governors”, says JJ Tabane.

South Africans have become more vocal in raising their voices against various issues, including amongst others corruption, unemployment, service delivery, and crime.

Often, their voices are accompanied by protests and marches in their quest to have their concerns redressed. “Truth to Power” will afford the nation a chance to tell their stories in gritty detail.

Norman Munzhelele, Managing Director of eNCA, says “eNCA is intentional in being a news brand that speaks on behalf of the people and gets to the truth without fear or favour.

“JJ brings the power of what truth and communication can achieve by delving into honest and robust discussions on topics some may not want discussed.

“We see the show as being a catalyst that urges government, business, and society to bring about change to improve the lives of all South Africans”.