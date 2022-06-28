DStv adds the first Islamic channel to its platform

DStv viewers can indulge in a new Islamic channel that’s been added to the platform. Hilaal TV will feature on all bouquets, including Easy View, and will cater to Muslim viewers with a range of Islamic viewing content 24/7 for adults and children.

The channel promises spiritual, lifestyle and current affairs content specifically aimed at “uplifting and supporting” the broader community. Coming from their studios in Johannesburg, this channel is said to be set to deliver Islamic content of the highest quality. The statement sent to IOL Entertainment, read: “Hilaal TV delivers the best Islamic ethos programming – including live crossings daily to the Holy Cities of Makkah and Madinah, with specific focus on holy Muslim periods.”

There is also a host of lifestyle shows and a cooking competition called “Chalo Let’s Cook” which premiers in August. Other shows includes Maulana Sulaiman Moola’s “Tafseer Lecture” series, “Living Lekker with Yusuf Daniels and Thameena Daniels” and “Family dynamics”. “The channel will also offer live shows such as daily live crossing to Makkah and Madinah for prayers, ‘Dean @ Dawn’ which is a daily morning live show with Sheikh Sameh Jaad, and live Hajj coverage from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” read the statement.

Mahmoud Abou-zeid, CEO of the channel, said the channel will not only look after its Muslim viewers but seeks to educate those who want to know more about Muslim culture. “We launched online in February and during Ramadaan DStv offered us space to broadcast on its platform, it proved so successful that they then renewed our channel for a further four years. “We are here to look after the Muslim viewership; 60% of our programmes are local. We offer qur’anic recitation, sermons, prayers from Madinah, community programmes, we look at issues affecting them and other current affairs shows,” Abou-zeid added.

The channel will also assist to mobilise the community to assist areas that need help. “During the recent floods, we managed to raised over a million rand in just minutes to help flood victims. We’re very focused on the community and how can we help one another. “We’re excited about the channel, and building a community that serves each other,” he said.

