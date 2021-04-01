DStv launches Easter pop-up channel

This past week was tense for many South Africans. While the country waited for President Cyril Ramaphosa to give an update on possible restrictions over the coming Easter weekend, many wondered if they would need to cancel travel plans. And while they don’t have to, many others are happy they can stay home with their families. If you are a part of the latter group, you are going to need options galore on what to watch. DStv announced that it’s bringing South Africans a selection of exciting Easter offerings in the holidays, including a dedicated pop-up channel called Hope TV. Hope TV, which will be found on DStv channel 346, aims to serve inspiring Easter-oriented content with extended worship sessions, messages from big names and quality children’s programmes. Pastor Jon Courson, American author and speaker Joyce Meyer, and Ghanaian theologian Dr Mensa Otabil will all make an appearance on the channel. Exceptional gospel sessions from Yesu Ndiye Njia and Hillsong Worship and Easter Sunday family services round up the line-up.

One Gospel, Dumisa and TBN Africa, along with others will also have new Easter specials in early April.

Renowned gospel singer Hle (Hlengiwe Ntombela-Mthethwa) will light up screens in an inspirational festival of praise and worship on a new show, “VIP Invite” (DStv channel 161).

The host will invite viewers to share personal stories of how popular songs inspired and moved them.

One Gospel (channel 331) is hosting a moving musical journey that follows Jesus’ last hours through song and scripture.

It premieres on Friday, April 2, from 8am to 10am, with a rebroadcast on Monday, April 5, from 11am to 1pm. Artists include Brian Temba, Keke Phoofolo, Vicky Vilakazi and Lulama Lallo.

Dumisa (channel 340) is also offering an Easter special. Mantswe A Supileng features pastors from different denominations focusing on Jesus’ last seven sayings, with choir-led worship.

On TBN Africa (channel 343), a wealth of Easter content awaits, from a conference with Pastor Bert Pretorius of 3C Ministries to an exploration of the “State of Faith”.

If you miss “Magdalena”, the movie, on Friday, April 2, you can catch it on Catch Up.

On Good Friday, TBN Africa (channel 343) will feature some gospel big hitters, such as selections from Nick Hall, founder of the Pulse Movement, and an inspirational evening of praise from Chris Tomlin and Max Lucado.

The channel will also showcase a six-part series called “Inexplicable”, on how Christianity spread across the world.